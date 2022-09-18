Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a multipurpose cinema hall each in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian on Sunday.

”We will build such multipurpose cinema halls in every district of Jammu and Kashmir soon. Today, I dedicate such cinema halls to the youth of Pulwama and Shopian,” Sinha told reporters in Pulwama.

Tweeting visuals of the same, the LG's office called it a 'historic' day. ”A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” the tweet read.

Also read: Meet Ishrat Akther, wheelchair basketball player from Kashmir who knows how to dribble challenges

Kashmir’s first INOX multiplex in Srinagar’s Sonwar area will be thrown open to the public next week. It will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. After the official launch, this became the first multiplex to come up in Kashmir after three decades. The erstwhile state, considered a haven for the shooting of Bollywood films largely until the 1990s, was forced to push a hard break in similar activities owing to the rise of militancy.

Filmmakers and artists of the valley expressed their happiness over the opening of the Inox cinema, noting it was a good initiative and may bring back the trend of film shoots in Kashmir.