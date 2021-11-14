Srinagar: (Jammu and Kashmir): Abdul Rashid Hanjura was elected president of Jammu and Kashmir Urdu Council, during the general elections held on Saturday.

Elections were conducted at a private hotel in Srinagar to reconstitute the new administrative body of the Council, which was also attended by members and former officials of the Council. Educationist GN War served as Election Commissioner, GN Shakir as Assistant and Basharat Munshi as Election Observer.

Prof Hameed Naseem Rafiabadi was elected Vice-President and Javed Ahmed Madji was elected General Secretary for the third time in a row.

J&K Urdu Council is an NGO working for the promotion, development and promotion of Urdu language and literature.

The members of the Council used their vote in accordance with the rules and regulations of the organisation and elected the President, Vice Presidents, General Secretary, Publications Secretary and other officials.

Although the elected officials pledged to work diligently and honestly for the promotion of the Urdu language and literature in Jammu and Kashmir in the future, they said that the Urdu language in Jammu and Kashmir faces many challenges on which individuals and the council need to work together.

General Secretary of the Council Javed Madji said the Urdu language is receiving step-motherly treatment in the UT and due to changing circumstances, the Urdu language has become weaker. Therefore, while working at the administrative and government level, its importance and usefulness must also be highlighted at the public level.

