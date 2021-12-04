Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): A US-based medical welfare organization, Kashmir American Society for Healthcare, Medical Education and Research (KASHMER) has tied up with various local NGO's in the valley, in order to provide medical care facilities to the population of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is currently working with two non-governmental organizations in the Valley.

Although the foundation stone of the organisation was laid in 2016 by the doctors and other health professionals from Kashmir in the United States, the organisation formally started working in 2019.

Besides working on mental health and eradication of drug addiction among youth, "KASHMER" has provided ambulances equipped with modern medical equipment and trained paramedical staff in 4 districts of the valley 24/7.

Under the pilot project, initially, this free critical care ambulance service was limited to Srinagar but later expanded to Baramulla, Anantnag and Kupwara districts and were dedicated to ailing public. Expanding medical services further, in the event of an emergency, a control room is being set up to monitor the delivery of patients from their homes to hospitals. The organisation also came to the rescue of the people during the Covid crisis.

While working on the mental health of Kashmiris, it largely focuses on rehabilitation and counselling programs for patients suffering from various mental disorders. For which the services of clinical psychologists are formally provided.

