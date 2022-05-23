Ganderbal: A shepherd in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district lost a herd of sheep as lightning hit his flock in the Upper Reaches of the Gund area.

Usually, herdsmen shift their livestock to the pastures in Upper Reaches during summers and descend back to the plains at the onset of autumn. Sources said that a local shepherd Abdus Salam Chopan, resident of Haknar Gund village in Ganderbal was grazing his flock in the Upper Reaches of Gund area when the weather turned inclement on Sunday afternoon.

As it started raining, Chopan tried to shepherd his flock to safety but suddenly lightning struck it followed by a massive downpour. Eyewitnesses said that a minimum of 50 sheeps perished in the lightning, thunder, and massive rainfall.

The shepherds usually gather sheep belonging to various villagers and herd them to green pastures in the Upper Reaches during the summer season. The authorities have been requested to send compensation to the affected shepherds.