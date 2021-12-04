Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Despite several unfavourable conditions, many local youths in the Kashmir Valley have shown great interest in filmmaking during the last few years. One of them is Danish Renzo. To bring Kashmir back on the filmmaking map, Danish filmed over four music videos and short movies in the Valley.

Currently, he is working on another movie, The Good News, in Kashmir.

The story of the movie revolves around the friendship between a pandit girl from Kashmir and her Muslim friend. When news related to communal tensions are common, the movie tries to convey a message of brotherhood and harmony.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the actors of the movie spoke at length about the film, Kashmir and their journey.

Saloni Khana Patel, who is playing the role of a Muslim girl, is an engineer by profession, but she has said goodbye to her profession due to her passion for acting. While the role of Pandit girl is played by Gauri Batra who is a doctor by profession and still practices the same. However, her love for acting took her to Mumbai. Both the actresses have acted in many web series to date.

According to the actors, the film was shot in Srinagar and they enjoyed it a lot. It was a good experience to work with the locals.

They said that the people here are very helpful. "The atmosphere is very cold here but the people are warm."

