Srinagar: After remaining suspended for two years due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 began on Monday. The Yatra is set to commence on June 30 and will conclude on August 11. Secretary to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Apurva Chand on Monday said that this year’s Amarnath Yatra will be one of the biggest Yatras in the history of Jammu and Kashmir as around 6-8 lakh Yatris are expected to arrive at the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Apurva Chand said that he held a detailed meeting with the chief secretary of J&K and other officials concerned about proper arrangements of the yatra and giving the pilgrimage wide publicity. He said that the arrangements that are made for the Yatra will be twice that of every year and the entire administration is geared up to welcome such a huge number of Yatris this year.

“Foolproof security arrangements have also been put in place and all the security agencies in J&K are involved in making the Yatra safe. Security in J&K has already improved as you can see how many tourists are visiting the place,” he said. He also said that the arrival of tourists in J&K is beneficial for the local economy.

“Like a few days ago, LG Sinha himself said that around 80,000 tourists have arrived in J&K in the past few months and you can imagine how beneficial this would have been for the local economy here,” he said. Replying to a query, Apurva said that they have decided to provide information to people of other states in their local language so as to make them comfortable in taking part in this year’s Yatra.

“We have also suggested the local administration to make 2-3 minute film not only about Yatra but about other places, which are worth visiting in the Kashmir Valley that we can show in every cinema and theatre across the country,” he said.