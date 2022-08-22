Handwara: Five persons including three soldiers were injured after an Army vehicle collided with a load carrier in Gana Pora village in North Kashmir's Handwara on Monday. Local sources said that there was a head-on collision between a load carrier and an Army vehicle. Both the vehicles suffered damage while five persons including three soldiers sustained injuries.

Two civilians injured in the accident have been identified as Nazir Ahmed Wani of Mandigam and Irfan Ahmed Reshi, a resident of Shanoo village of Handwara. Police has taken cognizance and registered a case under relevant sections of law.