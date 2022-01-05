Srinagar (J&K): In view of poor visibility at the Srinagar Airport, 37 flights were cancelled for the second day on Wednesday as most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall.

"42 flights were scheduled from Srinagar international airport today. But only five flights were able to operate while the remaining 37 were cancelled," Director Srinagar International Airport Kuldeep Singh said.

Meanwhile, officials said that the passengers of the cancelled flights shall be rescheduled in the next available flight of the concerned airlines and that there will be no extra charges for rescheduling.

Moreover, most parts of Kashmir including the famous ski-resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Srinagar and others experienced fresh snowfall, bringing the temperature further down.

The local Meteorological department has predicted more rains and snow across Kashmir till January 9, saying that heavy snowfall is expected in Kashmir on January 7 and 8.

"Improvement in weather conditions is expected from tonight. However, showers of rain and snowfall can occur at some places till tomorrow morning. Partly to mostly cloudy weather is expected tomorrow," the department said.

According to the department, the maximum temperature recorded at Srinagar was 2.1°C, Qazigund 1.8°C, Pahalgam 1.1°C, Gulmarg was -1.7°C, Jammu 13.3°C, Leh was -1.5°C while Ladakh's Kargil witnessed 1.7°C and Drass recorded -2.7°C.

Earlier, MeT has said that two successive Western Disturbances would affect J&K from January 3-January 9.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed for vehicular movement as a precautionary measure after shooting stones and mudslides were reported at the Karol-Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Officials said that the road will be cleared once the weather condition improves.