Rajouri: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained three persons and developed vital leads in the case of recent recovery of three Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Kheora and Dassal areas of Rajouri district, official sources said Wednesday. They further revealed that one of the three detained persons hails from Mendhar area of Poonch district and two are from Rajouri district.

The trio is currently being interrogated in the case. According to sources links of militant handlers from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir have also surfaced in the case. SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that the case of IED recovery has almost been worked out but exact details cannot be shared at this time. He however confirmed that three suspects have been detained in the case.

It can be recalled that an IED was found planted in a tiffin box from an open field in the Kheora locality in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 18. On January 22 evening, two IEDs were destroyed in a controlled explosion in Dassal area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. They were later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in the Chingus forest area, 30 kms away from the town.

Security forces are on high alert in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir in view of two terror strikes on New Year day. Seven people were killed and 14 injured in the attacks. While five people were shot dead in terrorist firing in Dhangri village on January 1 evening, two children were killed in an IED blast the next day outside the house of one of the victims.