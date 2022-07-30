Srinagar: For the past two years, due to the pandemic in Jammu Kashmir and elsewhere, most people were confined to their homes while there were a few who took it as an opportunity to do something unique. One of them is 21-year-old Akbar Tango, a resident of Srinagar's Nawab Bazar area.

Tango, a student of BBA who also works as a fashion model, has not only opened a pet store and clinic during the last two years but also started a farm for exotic chickens. On this farm, he currently has Japanese Bantam, British Siberite, Chinese Silkie, British Pekin, Irish Leghorn, Australian Black Australopithecus, Japanese Onagadori, French Estaires, Columbian Bantam, American Buff Brahma as well as Indian Kadaknath, Aseel Murga and other exotic breeds of chickens.

"I have been fond of animals since my childhood, but during the pandemic, I got an opportunity to fulfil my passion. I researched and found that foreign breeds are available in South India. Since I used to do modelling in Bengaluru and we have a house there, I found a way there and then gradually started this farm. But I faced a lot of difficulty in getting these chickens in Kashmir," Tango told ETV Bharat.

Akbar says that every chicken has a different habitat, and one has to treat them differently. "Making a coop for them (exotic breeds) was also a difficult task. It was prepared with the help of an architect from the city and now every chicken has a separate habitat. The coop has been prepared while keeping the summer and winter months in consideration.

The food given to them is all organic. It was interesting to raise the Aseel Murga and I wanted it to not harm the other birds and also maintain its character (fighter). My favourites are the Columbian Brahma and Japanese Bantam as these two are friendly," he said.

Akbar believes that these layer chickens are exotic and fancy, so they should only be used for decoration or as showpieces in the backyard. "There is hardly anyone who would like to eat them. I also feel that they should be used as decorations or showpieces."

While speaking about the prices, he said, "The prices of these birds are based on their age. The cheapest variety we have is Rs 3,000 per pair and the most expensive variety is Rs 18,000 right now. I am planning expansion and more foreign breeds will be brought to the valley. The administration should also take interest in these birds just like Wanraja Murg and Kadaknath. This will have a good effect on our economy too."