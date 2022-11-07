Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said two hybrid militants, who were involved in planting an improvised explosive device in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, have been arrested from Baramulla. Two remote-controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have also been recovered from their possession by the police.

"Sopore Police has cracked the recent IED blast incident at Kenusa Bandipora. 2 hybrid militants namely Irshad Ganaie @ Shahid & Waseem Raja of Kenusa Bandipora arrested. 2 remote controlled IEDs with detonators recovered. Case registered & investigation going on," said Kashmir zone police in a tweet.

The militants had planted an IED, weighing around 18kg and fitted with two gas cylinders, in Kenusa-Astango area of the north Kashmir district of Bandipora on October 15. The explosive device was detected and destroyed by the security forces, averting a major tragedy.