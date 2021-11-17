Baramulla (Jammu-Kashmir): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Palhalan- Pattan area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the militants hurled a grenade on a CRPF party and two CRPF men and a civilian received splinter injury. However, all of them have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off and a massive hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

In a similar incident on November 10, a policeman and a civilian were injured in a grenade blast at Srinagar's Eidgah area.

The injured, according to police, were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat son of Gulam Nabi Bhat of Hawal and the policeman, Sajad Ahmad Bhat of Narwara, Eidgah.

