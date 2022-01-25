Ganderbal (J&K): The agonizing memories of the unforgettable incident that took place on January 25, 1998, at the Wandhama village of ​​Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district are still fresh and continue to haunt the locals.

Twenty-four years ago today (January 25), 23 Kashmiri Pandits were killed mercilessly by unidentified masked gunmen in the village. The slain civilians were among those pandits who had not left Kashmir following the surge in militancy in the region. According to the locals, this horrific incident took place during the intervening night of January 25 and 26, 1998.

"It was Shab-e-Qadr and we were performing Taraweeh prayers inside the local mosque. We heard gunshots and screams, first, we thought it might be an encounter between militants and security forces. None of us had guts to step outside due to fear," locals said.

"It was only when someone from outside came while shouting that Pandit houses, including the temple, are up in flames. We rushed out of the mosque to see what was happening and were shocked to find everything on fire. Stepping nearer, we found there were bodies all around in a pool of blood," they said.

The next morning, when locals rushed to the spot they saw 23 of the 24 members belonging to four Pandit families lying dead in a pool of blood. "A lone member of the community namely Vinod also known as Ashu (then 14 years old) son of Badri Nath had escaped the fatal assault. The slain included the family members of four families and at least five guests who had come from Jammu to visit their relatives here," locals said.

Interestingly, then Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral joined the mourners on January 28. He was accompanied by Governor-General K V Krishna Rao (retired), then Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and then Union Minister for Environment Prof Saifuddin Soz.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had blamed the militants for the brutal killings. A case was also registered at Ganderbal police station. Pertinently, whole Kashmir was gloomy and several took part in the mourning and last rites of the killed pandits. Locals, while quoting only survivor Ashu, said that he had miraculously escaped as he hid under the stack of paddy grass nearby to his home.

"There was hue and cry everywhere, they (masked gunmen) dragged and shot all my family members after indiscriminate firing on them. They later set everything on fire," Ashu, according to the locals, had told the police. "They used to live in harmony and brotherhood with the local Kashmiri Muslims," a local asserted, adding that these killings have left a deep scar on the mind and soul of the people.

"It was like murdering the whole humanity and we still remember that ill-fated night," on of the locals said, while another added that they "couldn't believe their eyes seeing the neighbours falling prey to an inhuman act. We always shared our joy and sorrow with our Pandit brothers and those are the unforgettable memories."

The locals claimed that the residential houses belonging to the victims are in damaged condition at present and it is disheartening. "Several pandit families who migrated from Wandhama to Jammu prior to the killings, often come here to meet their Muslim neighbours and friends," locals said, adding, "And we meet them when we visit Jammu. Our brotherhood is intact." Locals demand the incident should be investigated and the culprits involved should be punished so that justice can be delivered.

