Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 19 persons from Srinagar for alleged involvement in hooliganism, rioting, anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside Yasin Malik's house in Srinagar's Maisuma on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case under FIR number 10/2022 under relevant sections and registered a case and launched an investigation on Wednesday. Search is on to find other missing persons said the police. “Accordingly, midnight raids were conducted at many places that led to the arrest of 19 accused persons including the key accused involved in the commission of crime after proper identification. However, the other accused persons involved in the commission of crime are being identified and will be booked soon under relevant law," police said.

"19 accused arrested so far (after proper identification), in relation to arson, stone pelting, sloganeering etc. outside house of Yasin Malik on 25th. Youth is advised to stay away from such subversive activities. Such activities will never be tolerated at all, now or in future", Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

Read: Yasin Malik won't be given any work in Tihar, will be alone in his cell