Jammu( J&K): At least 15 Kashmiri Pandit families living in the Choudhary Gund area of south Kashmir's Shopian district have migrated to Jammu after the killing of their fellow community member Puran Krishan Bhat earlier this month. Bhat was killed by militants on Saturday, October 15 outside his ancestral house in Chowdhary Gund Shopian district where he had gone to look after his orchards.

He was cremated in Muthi Jammu on October 16. The fear created by the killing has forced 15 KP families in Choudhary Gund to migrate to Jammu, T K Bhat, slain Puran Krishan Bhat's brother-in-law told ETV Bharat at their Jammu residence. Bhat said that the 15 families had been living in Kashmir and stayed back in the valley when militancy was at its peak and hundreds of KP families migrated to Jammu and other parts of India in the early 1990s.

Also read: Emotional scenes at cremation of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu

Amid chants of high-pitch sloganeering against Pakistan, thousands of mourners joined Bhat's two children -- Shriya (daughter) and Shanu (son) -- and other relatives at the Ban Talab crematory on Sunday to bid a tearful adieu to him. They also demanded adequate compensation to the family, including Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia and a government job for the wife of the deceased, besides immediate relocation of Hindu employees outside the Valley till the security situation becomes normal.

T K Bhat said slain Puran Krishan was a gentle soul and they are not able to fathom why he was killed. Ashok Ji, Puran Krishan Bhat's brother-in-law living in Jammu corroborated T K Bhat's claim that all 15 KP families in Choudhary Gund Shopian have migrated to Jammu after the killing. “Even common Kashmiri Muslims are afraid and they are not able to understand why he was killed.

"The government's intelligence wing has failed. They are not able to find out the culprits. Common Muslims have protected the PKPS for 32 years. Who is doing this now?” Ashok asked. Ashok said that the fear is such that the KP families did not need police protection all these years, but after Puran Krishan Bhat's killing, the neighbors are also advising them to move to safer places.

“Puran Krishan Bhat was a helpful man. People are perplexed why he was killed,” Ashok said.