Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): One person was killed while 41 persons were injured after a passenger bus plunged into a gorge in Udhampur on Monday morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that "One person died and 41 are injured as a passenger bus which was on its way to Udhampur from Moungri, Khor Gali met with an accident at Mansar Morh, Udhampur". Visuals from the site of the accident at the Mansar Morh in Udhampur showed the bus lying toppled off the road.

Dr. Sanjay Bhat, Superintendent, District Hospital Udhampur said, "We received information regarding a bus that met with an accident in the morning. One person was brought dead while 41 were injured in this accident in which, 2-3 people are suspected to be critically injured. All the injured have been given first aid and undergoing treatment accordingly,"

According to official sources, "the seating capacity of this bus was 45 passengers, but there were more than 60 passengers in it during the time of the accident. The overcrowded bus is suspected to be one of the reasons behind the accident."

Meanwhile, in a similar kind incident on September 15, a bus fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri on Thursday resulting in several deaths. A day earlier on September 14, at least 11 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a minibus on its way to Mandi from Sawjian, met with an accident in Poonch.