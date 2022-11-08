Nahan: While addressing an election rally in favour of BJP candidate Rajiv Bindal in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday attacked Congress saying Congressmen are "such hypocrites that they visit temples only during elections". She also talked about the works started by the BJP government for the development of the state.

Attacking the Congress, Irani said, "Congressmen are hypocrites who visit temples only during elections. These are the hypocrites who go to the elections and ring the temple bell, but when in power, they give an affidavit in the court that there was no god named Lord Ram. These are the people who become Ram Bhakt and Rashtra Bhakt and while in power, they say Hindus are terrorists."

Also read: BJP slams Congress over Satish Jarkiholi's "Hindu" remark

She said Congress is that political party that ridicules the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "They ridiculed the chaiwala during the elections, that the son of a poor mother would never become the Prime Minister, but see the divine play of the Lord, the first stone of the Ram temple was laid by the son of the same poor mother," she said.