Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur exuding confidence in Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) said that they would return to power in Himachal Pradesh. He said that "the BJP is fully prepared for the Assembly elections and we will come back to power with a thumping majority."

Talking about PM Modi's visit to the state on November 5 and 9, Union Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies will give a fillip to the election campaign of BJP in the state." He also said that the BJP will b going to form the government once again in the state with the help and blessings of the people as they are happy with the working of the BJP government both at the Centre and in the State.

Anurag Thakur further said, "PM Modi has given everything to the State that was not there five years ago whether it was IIIT, IIT-IIM, Central University, AIMS, PGI Satellite, or even Vande Bharat express." Regarding the charge sheet of Congress against the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state, Thakur said, "Those whose national leadership is out on bail have no moral right to issue a charge sheet against others. This charge sheet is a mere political gimmick." He further said that "the opposition could not accuse the Jai Ram government of corruption, so they came up with a fabricated charge sheet."

Also read: Himachal Assembly elections: BJP, Congress trade barbs over rising debts

Talking about Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi is not even participating with him, they need to unite their family first before uniting the nation. He said BJP will embark on the Vijay-Sankalp Abhiyan in all 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh to boost the election campaign of BJP in the state." As far as the rebel candidates are concerned, Union Minister said that the rebels will be expelled for six years from the party.