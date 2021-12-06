Shimla(Himachal Pradesh): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while lauding the efforts of the scientists and the doctors, entrepreneurs in the country said that medicines like Azithromycin and Remdesivir manufactured in India were supplied to over 100 countries and that more than 123 crore vaccines were exported to other countries as well.

He said that the supply of the medicines and vaccines was made possible because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had identified and trusted the powers of the Indian scientists and cooperated with them at every step.

Addressing a gathering at AIIMS Bilaspur during the felicitation of Covid warriors for their contribution to the vaccination drive, Mandiviya also praised the Himachal government for achieving the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of the eligible population with the Covid vaccine, saying that the state had set an example despite many difficulties it had to encounter as a hilly state.

"Himachal Pradesh is a small state, but it has successfully given both the doses of Covid vaccines to its eligible population. This was a collective effort. Despite so many difficulties it encountered as a hilly state, it has set an example. There is a lot of snow. It takes a lot of time in moving from one place to another due to the fact that it is a hilly state. But, still the governments and public worked really hard to achieve this target," he said.

Highlighting India's success in developing and administering vaccines, Mandaviya said, "Go anywhere in this world, NASA for example, there every three out of 10 scientists are Indians. In big research facilities, three out of 10 researchers are Indians. In big companies, seven out of 10 CEOs are Indians. This shows our power."

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified this power and cooperated with the scientists and manufacturers. He met them and heard their problems of the need for funds, raw materials and reforms to improve the process of research and production adding that today India can make 31-32 crore vaccines in a month.

As a result of all this effort, India has succeeded in administering more than 127 crore vaccine doses across the country.

Himachal Pradesh has achieved the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with both doses of Covid vaccine.