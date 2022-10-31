Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): A Russian woman was held for possessing 2.412 kgs of charas under the Aut police station limits in the Mandi district of the state. According to Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, during routine checking, they recovered 2.412 grams of charas from Olga Brashkova (49) of Moscow.

In a similar incident, the police arrested a resident of Jind, Haryana from the Dhanotu police station area in Mandi with 412 grams of charas. Confirming the seizure, the SP of Mandi said the police has registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and arrested both the accused on October 30. Further investigation is underway.