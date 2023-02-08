Kullu (Himachal): A 69-year-old Swiss national died in Nasogi village near Manali in the Kullu district after a prolonged illness on Wednesday. Peter, a native of Switzerland, married Renubala, a native of Kullu in 2003 and since then he was staying with her in Nasogi village.

Peter had visited Himachal for the first time around 40 years ago. He liked the plains of Kullu so much that he decided to settle down in the picturesque place. During his frequent visits in the next few years, he met Renubala, and with time they became good friends and then fell in love. In 2003, they got married and started living together in Nasogi.

Peter was suffering from respiratory illness for a long time and was undergoing treatment at the Missionary Hospital in Manali where he breathed his last on Wednesday. According to the police, Peter's wife was in Chandigarh and Peter was accompanied by a female caretaker. The information about Peter's death has also been given to his wife and Peter's body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem. His last rites will be held in Manali.

DSP Manali Hemraj Verma said that the deceased Swiss national had been seriously ill for the last 10 days and was undergoing treatment at the Manali hospital. "The Swiss Embassy in New Delhi was informed about his demise and permission was sought for further processing. Manali police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and the body of the deceased will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. Peter's visa was valid till 2025," he said.