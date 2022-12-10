Shimla: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be the next CM of Himachal Pradesh, sources said adding that the Congress high command has agreed on his name, Congress sources said.

They further revealed Sukhu is likely to take oath on Sunday. "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," a source said.

Speaking to reporters Sukhu said that he "will attend the CLP meeting soon and there only a clear picture will emerge."

They further revealed Sukhu has the support of the majority of the MLAs. Although Sukhu, a former State Congress president does not have any administrative experience, his being a Rajput face of the party, chairman of the campaign committee as well as closeness to the high command has led to him becoming the Chief Minister.

The grand old party, according to sources, is considering having two Deputy Chief Ministers to quell possible discontent among the factions in the state unit. In such a situation the names of the Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and late Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh are likely to be made the two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Being the Leader of the Opposition in the 13th Legislative Assembly and a five-time MLA cannot be ignored by the High command. As for Vikramaditya Singh, the fact that he is the son of Virbhadra Singh under whose name Congress has sought votes also makes him a key candidate for the post of Deputy Chief Minister as it also would not ruffle the feathers of the Pratibha Singh camp.

During their Friday meeting, the newly elected Congress MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party observers sent to the hill state were seeking views of all party legislators individually and would convey to him their opinions, based on which the party would take a decision on the chief ministerial candidate.

The grand old party wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of Chief Minister.