Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a three-year-old baby girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh. The girl had come out of her house to answer nature's call when a herd of stray dogs attacked her. She was dead after brutally attacked by the dogs and her family could not come to her rescue in time. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The girl's family belongs to Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and her father, Makhan Lal works as a sanitation worker in Hamirpur. While talking to ETV Bharat, the deceased girl's grandmother narrated the horror. She said, "the dogs picked up the girl and dragged her to bushes behind the house. We ran behind the dogs but one-third of the girl's body was torn apart."

The locals said, "the stray dogs have attacked children earlier as well. This can happen to anyone. The administration must look into it and take necessary steps." Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the girl's body for post mortem.