Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh, the state blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and vivid culture is celebrating its 53rd Statehood Day on January 25. It was on this day in the year 1971 Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of India. The State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament on December 18, 1970 and the new state came into being on January 25, 1971.

The north Indian hill state is surrounded by Jammu and Kashmir in the north, Punjab in the west, Uttar Pradesh in the south, and Uttarakhand in the east. The state also shares an international border with Tibet to the east. Spread over 55,673 square kilometers, Himachal Pradesh is a treasure trove of natural beauty. Noted for its Himalayan landscape, Himachal Pradesh is a popular tourist destination for trekking and enjoying the scenic beauty of snow-clad mountains, green valleys, and heritage. It has one of the highest per capita incomes and is also one of the fastest-growing economies in the country.

Himachal Pradesh was a part of the Punjab province of British India and got the status of Part-C State on January 26, 1950. After this, the state was made a Union Territory on November 1, 1956. Himachal was given full statehood on January 25, 1971. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced Himachal Pradesh as the 18th state in a public meeting at the Ridge in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh was named in the Darbari Hall of Solan city, where the kings of 28 princely states gave up their rule together. The kings together decided to name the state Himachal Pradesh. A proposal for naming the state was sent to the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who approved the proposal, and the state since then is known as Himachal Pradesh.