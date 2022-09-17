Rampur (Himachal Pradesh): Congress workers waved black flags at Union Minister Smriti Irani on her arrival in Rampur assembly constitution in Shimla district here on Saturday. During this, women workers of Congress raised slogans against the BJP Government's failure to curb price rise, especially the rising prices of LPG cylinders.

Smriti Irani shown black flags by Congress workers in Himachal

Congress workers gathered at zero point in Rampur and as soon as the Union Minister's convoy arrived there, they showed black flags and raised slogans 'Smriti Irani Go Back'. Women protesters held banners and posters of LPG cylinders in their hands. The posters displayed comparative prices of LPG cylinder in 2014 and now under the BJP regime.

Rajkanta Bharadwaj, Mahila Congress President of Rampur block, said that 'our protest was against the rising inflation. When the Congress government was at the Center, Smriti Irani used to create a ruckus on the streets on the issue of inflation, at that time even a cylinder of Rs 450 seemed expensive, whereas today the price of a gas cylinder has reached Rs 1,200. Those people who were given free cylinders by the Modi government are not able to get them filled today.'

On Friday itself, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh had announced that their party would hold protests against the visit of Union Minister Smriti Irani in Rampur. She said that Congress would express its protest by keeping the gas cylinders given under the Ujjwala scheme outside their houses.'