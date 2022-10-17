Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): India's first voter, 105-year-old Shyam Saran Negi of Kinnaur district, is an inspiration as he is still contributing to the poll process and inspiring the masses to celebrate the festival of democracy.

The first Lok Sabha elections were held in the country in February 1952, but due to heavy snowfall in Kinnaur, elections were held only on 25 October 1951. At the time of the election, Shyam Saran Negi was a teacher at Moorang School in Kinnaur and was on duty in the election. He was very excited to vote. His duty was from Shoungthong to Moorang, while his vote was in Kalpa, so he voted in the morning and sought permission to go on duty.

History was made as soon as the voting was done and Shyam Saran Negi became the first voter of independent India. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur was selected first among the tribal areas across the country. After casting his vote, he roamed the entire tribal area throughout the month and explained the importance of voting to the people, and got them to vote.