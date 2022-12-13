Shimla: A 23-year-old youth ended his life after getting duped by cyber fraudsters in Shimla's Theog. Following the incident, the deceased father filed a complaint with the local police. According to the complainant, Prem Lal Sharma, a resident of Theog, said that "in October 2022, they received a letter in the name of his daughter with a label of Ayurveda Care Private Limited, Sikkim. The letter had a scratch card along with a helpline number as my son Vineet scratched the card a 'Sonet car' came out as a lottery prize.

After that, he called on the helpline number over which money was demanded saying they need it fulfill the legalities and road taxes. After which Vineet first paid Rs 3,500, then Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand, and then Rs 26 thousand making a total of 1 lakh 40 thousand via digital transitions. Later, as Vineet realized that he was duped by the fraudsters he ended his life. A police officer said the case has been registered under various sections of IPC by Theog police and the probe is on.