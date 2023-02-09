Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): In a recent announcement, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended to elevate Justice Sabina as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High court. Justice Sabina is presently posted as the the acting Chief Justice of the HP High Court. She worked as the acting chief justice once before even.

Not only Justice Sabina but the three-member collegium, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud took the decision to recommend the appointment of Chief Justices of the high courts of Patna, Guwahati, and Tripura also.

In regard to the seniority of Justice Sabina, the Collegium resolved to recommend that she should be appointed as Chief justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. She was working as the acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh HC since January following the retirement of Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed who retired on January 21, 2023.

Justice Sabina, whose parent High Court is Punjab and Haryana High Court is due to retire on April 19, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1961, and was unanimously selected as the Joint Secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association. Thereafter, she joined as an Additional District Judge in the year 1997. She was then appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in March 2008 and was made a permanent judge of the High Court in the year 2010.

In the year 2016, she was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court where she served as a judge for five years. In the year 2021, Justice Sabina took oath as the judge of the Himachal Pradesh High court. She was also the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court twice.