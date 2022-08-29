Kullu: A Singapore national has been arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police for allegedly raping a Russian woman at a tourist town in district Kullu. The Singapore Embassy has also been informed about the incident by the police administration.

According to the Police, the Russian-origin victim was married to a man from Uji valley of Kullu and was currently living with her mother and two children. On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

ASP Sagar Chandra said, "The accused is a citizen of Singapore and has come to Manali as a tourist. He committed the heinous crime 3 days ago in a hotel. But the victim filed a complaint on Sunday on which the police registered a case and arrested the accused named Alexander Li Jia." According to the Police, the concerned embassy has been informed regarding the accused.

Police will present the accused in court today.