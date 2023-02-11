Kullu: The police sought permission from the Russian Embassy for the post-mortem of a Russian tourist, who died by suicide on Friday after a quarrel with his girlfriend in a homestay at Jagatsukh village adjacent to Himachal's Manali. But, the police have not received any approval yet. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Community Health Centre in Manali.

The police identified the deceased as Nykita Krylov, a Russian national, who had come to Manali on January 31 with his girlfriend Alisa Lazareva. The deceased's girlfriend Lazareva informed the police when she found the body and said that Krylov was mentally disturbed for the past few weeks and they started quarrelling frequently. Lazareva further informed the police that she left Krylov after an argument and lived at a different hotel, but when she went to meet Krylov on Friday, Krylov did not open the door and Lazareva managed to enter the room through the window and found Krylov's body.

The police said that Krylov's mother has given consent for the post-mortem through WhatsApp, but the police have put the action on hold and are waiting for a green signal from the Russian Embassy. The police are expecting written approval for the postmortem soon. Subsequently, the police registered a case and also commenced a probe into the death.

DSP Manali Hemraj Verma said that the police shifted the body to Community Health Centre in Manali for post-mortem and a case has been registered under Section 147 of CrPC and the body will be handed over to Lazareva after the post-mortem. The police are waiting for the autopsy report and the investigation will be conducted accordingly.