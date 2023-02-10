Kullu: A Russian tourist on Friday died by suicide after a quarrel with his girlfriend in a homestay at Jagatsukh village adjacent to Himachal's Manali. The police identified the deceased as Nykita Krylov, a Russian citizen, who had come to Manali on January 31 with his girlfriend Alisa Lazareva.

The deceased's girlfriend Lazareva informed the police when she discovered the body and said that Krylov was mentally disturbed for the past few weeks and they started to quarrel frequently. Lazareva further informed the police that she left Krylov after an argument and lived at a different hotel, but when she went to meet Krylov on Friday, Krylov did not open the door and Lazareva managed to enter the room through the window and found Krylov's body.

The Manali police team has informed the Russian Embassy and sent the body for post-mortem. Subsequently, the police registered a case and also commenced a probe into the death. DSP Manali Hemraj Verma said that the police shifted the body to Community Health Centre in Manali for post-mortem and a case has been registered under Section 147. The police are waiting for the autopsy report and the investigation will be conducted accordingly.

In a separate incident from Mangalore, a couple from Kerala have been found dead inside a hotel room in Karnataka's Mangalore with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The deceased have been identified as Ravindran (55) and Sudha (50), residents of the Kannur district of Kerala.

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sasikumar, the couple had checked in to the New Blue Star Lodge in the Falneer area of Mangalore at 11 am on February 6. According to the police , the cops sent bodies for post-mortem. According to a senior police officer, who was investigating the case, a preliminary probe indicates that the couple died by suicide.