Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The tourists ahead of the new year season are rushing to enjoy the beautiful weather in Himachal Pradesh. Keeping the flow in mind, the state government decided that all the restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls, and eateries will remain open 24x7 till January 2 to facilitate the tourists, provided, they follow the Covid norms.

The decision in this respect was taken by the newly elected Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after Shimla City MLA Harish Janartha, Manali MLA Bhubaneshwar Gaur, and Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister. The CM said that the decision had been taken keeping in view the ongoing tourist season.

A large number of tourists are arriving at popular destinations like Dharamshala, Shimla, Manali and Kasauli. For the convenience of the tourists, the owners can open their restaurants and eateries 24x7 if they wish to. In view of the festival season, the north Indian hill state is witnessing a large number of tourist footfalls.

Also read: Himachal govt halts work at SSC after question paper leak scam

MLAs Harish Janartha, Bhuvaneshwar Gaur and Vinod Sultanpuri have thanked the Chief Minister for accepting their request. The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has also forecast snowfall on December 29 in five districts of the state. Tourists are thronging the hill state in huge numbers to witness snow fall and new year celebrations.