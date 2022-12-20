Shimla: Data released by the Himachal Pradesh police following rape cases in the state in the past three years revealed that in most cases the accused is known or a relative of the victim. A total of 1,123 rape cases were registered in the state between 2020 and October 31, 2022. In all, 366 cases have been registered in 2020, 398 in 2021 and 364 in 2022 till October 31.

Out of these, in 48.5% of cases, relatives are involved in the crime. In 2020, out of a total of 366 rape cases, relatives were involved in 196 cases, in 2021 out of 398 cases, 182 had relatives involved while in 2022 out of 364 cases, 167 witnessed relatives' involvement. In totality, out of 1,123 rape cases, in 545 cases relatives' or acquaintances' involvement was found. While in 10% of these 545 cases father or stepfather was involved. Cousins in 6% of cases, uncles in 6.6%, grandfathers in 1.4% of cases and other relatives were involved in 75.7% of cases.

After relatives, most brutalities were carried out with women on the pretext of friendship, love and marriage. As per the data, 27.1% rape cases were committed on the pretext of friendship and 16.5% rape cases on the pretext of marriage. Apart from this, 3% of cases, are from live-in relationships while unknown involvement remains at 4.6%.