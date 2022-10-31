Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): Shyam Saran Negi (106), the first voter of independent India has refused to take a postal ballot despite his old age and insisted to go to the polling booth for casting his vote on November 12. He is an inspiration as he is still contributing to the poll process and inspiring the masses to celebrate the festival of democracy.

The election commission brought the 12-D form and even made arrangements for Negi to cast a vote from his home, but he returned the 12-D form and said that he would cast his vote by going to the polling station. District Election Officer Abid Hussain Sadiq said that the country's first voter, Master Shyam Saran Negi, returned the 12D form and he himself will come to the polling station on November 12 to cast his vote. Master Ji will be accorded a warm welcome there.

The Election Department has started the facility of providing a 12-D form to people above 80 years of age. Under this, people who are 80 years of age or above can cast their vote from home. This form will also be provided to physically challenged and COVID-infected patients.

Negi was the first to vote in independent India's maiden elections. Though the elections were held in February 1952 across the nation, polling in Kinnaur was held on October 25, 1951, owing to fear of inclement weather as the valley is snowbound in winter. Shyam Saran Negi was a teacher at Moorang School in Kinnaur and was on election duty in Moorang, while his vote was in Kalpa, so he voted early in the morning and sought permission to go on duty.

Kinnaur area of ​​Himachal Pradesh was selected first among the tribal areas across the country and not many people were present to cast their vote. Shyam Saran Negi roamed the entire tribal area throughout the month and explained the importance of voting to the people. His efforts were appreciated across the country.

Negi, who has been a witness to the election process starting from putting the stamp on a ballot paper to EVMs and now the VVPAT, would be accorded a red carpet welcome. He would also go to the polling station in a vehicle provided by the administration.