Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): A school principal in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was on Thursday sent to 14 days of judicial custody following his arrest, after a video surfaced recently, displaying his questionable conduct with a girl student inside a car back on August 26. The incident, as per police, took place when the student was returning home from school on the given day and the principal offered to drop her home in his vehicle.

The clip displays the accused trying to coax the minor, and subsequently imploring her not to exit the vehicle. "Look how good you look, almost like a heroine. I am amazed" he is further seen saying. "It seems you're mentally unwell" the student replies at one point.

After a police complaint, the case was booked and the principal was charged under relevant sections of the IPC, arrested, and produced before a court. "A case has been registered against the accused principal under sections 3 (1) of the SC ST Act, section 12 of the POCSO Act and under section 354A IPC. The court has sent the accused principal to 14-day judicial custody" said Kinnau DSP Naveen Jalta.

