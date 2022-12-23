Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): A Greece national was arrested with 295 grams of charas from Kullu-Manali airport at Bhuntar. Police officials said, "the accused foreign national was caught when his bag was screened by the airport authority." The police arrested the accused and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and started an investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kullu, Gurdev Sharma, confirmed the case and said that "the foreign national was arrested with charas at Bhuntar airport. The accused has been identified as 56-year-old Theodoros Konstantopoulos of Greece." Sharma further said that an investigation has been started against the foreign national by registering a case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act. Police are investigating where the foreign national was carrying the charas.