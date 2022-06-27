Kullu: The Kullu District Police raided a rave party at Shilha village of Parvati Valley and arrested eight people for possession of narcotics in the district, an official said on Sunday. According to the police, the party was organized by a 24-year-old Kashish Gulyani, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan.

During the raid, a total of 201 bottles of liquor and beer were recovered from the possession of a person, along with 46 grams of charas and Rs 27,230 in cash. Police discovered that the liquor was illegally brought from Delhi and other states to serve to the tourists during a rave party. The police have arrested a youth named Hemant Tomar in this conection, who was produced before the court and was remanded to police custody for further investigation. Apart from this, police also recovered 6.43 grams of MDMA, 0.18 grams of LSD, and Rs 2.09 lakh cash from the party organizer Kashish Gulyani.

At the same time, Raisen resident Dharmendra Kumar has also been arrested after 7.24 grams of charas and Rs 85,500 was recovered from his possession. Moreover, 35.09 grams of charas, 0.18 grams of MDMA, and LSD paper have been recovered from the possession of five youths from Karnataka - Chetan, Sandesh, Mahmood Suleman, Rehan, and Nitin Ujmali Neelkanthaya, who were present in the party. SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma said separate cases have been registered against all the eight youngsters under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Excise Act.