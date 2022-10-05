Kullu (Himachal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the International Kullu Dussehra Festival and witnessed the unique Rath Yatra of more than 300 Deities in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. This is the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

Kullu district administration made full preparations for PM Modi's visit and Rath Yatra. Around 250 Bajantris welcomed PM Modi to the tunes of traditional musical instruments at Bhuntar Airport in the Kullu district. The people beamed with joy and great fervour all around as PM Modi reached the Rath. The PM also participated in the Dussehra Rath Yatra during the celebration.

PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived for the International Kullu Dussehra Festival. He extended greetings to citizens on the occasion and expressed his happiness as this is for the first time he is a part of the Dussehra festival in Kullu. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley.

On the first day of the festival, obeisance is paid to the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then it proceeds to the Dhalpur Ground. "I am elated to provide the citizens of Himachal Pradesh with the gifts of projects of education, health, and infrastructure worth thousands of crores," PM Modi said adding that he will seek the blessings of the country by joining the Raghunath Ji Yatra.

PM Modi's remarks came after he inaugurated AIIMS Bilaspur and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects here.