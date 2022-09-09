Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on September 24 and address the rallies as the state is gearing up for the Assembly elections, which are slated for this year. He will address the rally of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. With a target of bringing one lakh youth to the rally and the BJP has started the preparations.

Also read: Mahendra Singh told Anurag from the stage, the hair has turned white, I do not care much about the election

Before the election code of conduct comes into effect, the schedule of three rallies of Prime Minister Modi in Himachal has been fixed. The first rally will be held in Mandi on September 24. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the second rally will be held in Bilaspur in which PM Modi will inaugurate AIIMS in the district and the third in the Chamba district of Kangra parliamentary constituency.

He also said that special passes will be issued to youth below 40 years of age for the rallies. According to Suresh Kashyap, Union Minister Smriti Irani will visit Himachal and address the rally of Mahila Morcha on September 17. Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh will also visit Himachal soon.