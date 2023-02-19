Una(Himachal Pradesh): A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's argued that the Opposition parties should unite to defeat BJP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday questioned the electoral relevance of the Opposition unity pointing out that in the last two Lok Sabha elections it has failed to dislodge the Narendra Modi-led BJP government from power.

Speaking to reporters Thakur, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, said that earlier also the Opposition parties tried to unite against the BJP several times but their effort did not yield any results.

" Now, with the elections inching closer, they are trying to do it again. But there are differences among them regarding ideology and policy. Even their intention is not clear. Like 2014 and 2019, no one will be able to stand in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024," said Thakur.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Minister said that the country moved forward under the leadership of the Prime Minister. " During Covid, Narendra Modi made the economy of the country move forward. Today the whole world is looking up to India and how the nation can lead the whole world in different fields. India is once again ready to move forward under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections," said Thakur.

Taking potshots at the Bihar Chief Minister, Thakur said that his plight is clearly visible from his own statement. "Once again, Bihar is dominated by corruption, gundaraj, jungle raj, and the people of Bihar are troubled by Nitish Kumar," he added.

Thakur reached Una headquarters on Sunday on a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency via Vande Bharat Express. Former Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Virendra Kanwar, BJP District President Manohar Lal Sharma, DC Raghav Sharma, Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur, and many others received the Union Minister at the railway station in Una.