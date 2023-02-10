Solan (Himachal Pradesh): The embattled Adani Group's FMCG arm, Adani Wilmar, has claimed that no irregularities of tax evasion were found in latest inspections at Wilmar Limited's warehouse in Parwanoo, the gateway to Himachal Pradesh. Adani Wilmar released a statement clarifying that the Himachal Pradesh State GST Department has not found any irregularities in the operations and dealings of the company.

The statement from Adani Wilmar Ltd said, "the officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company. We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay the tax liability in cash."

"We would like to emphasise that this was a routine inspection carried out by the relevant authorities and there was no raid as previously stated or reported in the media," the Wilmar statement added.

The Himachal Pradesh excise and taxation department carried out an inspection of a depot of Adani Wilmar Limited in Solan's Parwanoo on Wednesday, where the GST officials also took stock of the inventories at the godown, besides checking relevant documents. The Adani Wilmar Company provides goods to Civil Supplies Department and Police Department in Himachal.

GD Thakur, Joint Commissioner Enforcement South Zone Parwanoo, said, "We have inspected the premises to check the stocks and whether trading activities are taking place. We took some relevant documents, including the rent agreement. The company also has a godown in District Kangra."

Also read: LIC chairman says, will meet Adani Group top management soon