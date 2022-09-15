Shimla: A woman and her daughter were reported dead after they were bitten by hornets in Karangla village in Nankhari tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday. The hornets reportedly first attacked the daughter and then her mother when she came to save her.

As soon as the information was received, the villagers rushed both of them to Khaneri Hospital where they died during treatment. "Both mother and daughter died at Khaneri Hospital during treatment," gram panchayat pradhan Krangla Nisha said. "Preema Devi, wife of Shyamlal of Karangla village, and daughter Babli (25) were killed in the incident," he added.

Tehsildar Nankhari Gurmeet Negi said, "Two women were killed in Karangla Panchayat due to the hornet attack, on which the district administration has provided an amount of Rs 10,000 each to their family as immediate relief." Confirming the case, Chief Medical Officer Rampur Padam Sharma said that both the women died during treatment at Khaneri Hospital and the bodies had been handed over to the family.