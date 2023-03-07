Solan: At least five migrant laborers were killed and four were critically injured when a speeding Innova taxi ploughed into a group of pedestrians walking along Kalka-Shimla National Highway Number five in Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, at around 9 am on Tuesday, officials said.

All the deceased and the injured were going to work when the car fatally knocked them down. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. Police said they were working with the local authorities and the fellow pedestrians who were injured in the accident to establish the identity of the deceased.

Police who rushed to the spot on information have already detained the driver of the Innova car. Police said all the four injured were taken to the Community Health Center in Dharampur. One of the injured laborers was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh for further care as suggested by the doctors.

The taxi which caused the accident was enroute to Parwanoo from Solan when the mishap occurred. When the car was passing Sukki Jhori, it ran over the group of labourers who were walking along the road. The motorists along with the taxi driver alerted the emergency service officials and moved the injured to the hospital.

"There is sad news of about 7 to 9 laborers walking on the roadside being run over by a speeding vehicle near Dharampur in Solan. 5 laborers have died in this accident and the rest of the laborers are in very serious condition. May God give peace to the souls of the dead and may the injured laborers get well soon(sic)," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted in Hindi.

Congress MLA (Kasauli Assembly) Vinod Sultanpuri visited the accident spot and also the injured who were being treated at the hospital. The legislator also inquired with the doctors about the condition of the injured. Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Virendra Sharma also visited the spot of the accident.

