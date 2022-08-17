Shimla: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday has promised that every student of Himachal Pradesh would be given free and quality education if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

At a program organized at Hotel East Bourne in Shimla, the AAP's five promises have been made for the betterment of the education sector. The party said all schools will be made excellent on the lines of Delhi, private ones will not be allowed to hike fee illegally, temporary teachers will be regularized, vacant posts of teacher will be filled and they won't be given any non-teaching work.

The announcements were made in Shimla by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on behalf of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape with the elections, is currently ruling the neighbouring Punjab and Delhi. The party's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and Himachal unit chief Surjeet Thakur were also present on the occasion.

It is worth noting that the Assembly elections are to be held in Himachal Pradesh later this year. The AAP has already announced to contest all 68 seats in the state. In view of this, the AAP has started vigorously in the preparations for the elections in Himachal. It has given the first guarantee in the field of education in Himachal. AAP's Education Guarantee in Himachal claims to improve the education infrastructure on the lines of Delhi.