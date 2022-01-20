Mandi: Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri has confirmed the death of seven people after consuming spurious liquor in the Slapper-Kangu region of Mandi while 4 people are undergoing treatment in Medical College, Nerchowk on Thursday.

According to the information, the health of Sitaram (55 years), a resident of the Dhawal village of the district of Mandi, suddenly deteriorated around 2 am and died on the way to the hospital, while Bhagatram (42 years), a resident of Bhalyani village, died during treatment at Nerchowk Medical College on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jeet Ram (48 years), Dhawal resident, and Slapper resident Neeraj Kumar have been admitted to Nerchowk Medical College after their health deteriorated.

Earlier, some people had consumed liquor on Tuesday in the Slapper area under the Sundernagar sub-division of Mandi district and got sick late in the night. Local people and relatives immediately rushed them to Civil Hospital Sundernagar but they were all referred to the Medical College, Ner Chowk, where on Wednesday, 5 people died during treatment.

According to the sources, liquor was illegally sold by the liquor mafia from Chandigarh.

The police are investigating the matter thoroughly. The government has constituted an SIT to investigate the spurious liquor case.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a relief amount of Rs.8 lakh each to the family of the deceased in which Rs. 4 lakh will be given by the state government and 4 lakh by the district administration to the victim's family.

Mandi District Police DIG Central Range Madhusudan and SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri conducted raids in the Slapper-Kangu area and recovered a large cache of illicit liquor from the area.

