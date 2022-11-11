Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Mahila Congress workers, who were waiting at the Mall road for Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, unexpectedly ended up greeting and waving at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman who was passing by. Not stopping at that, the Mahila Congress workers came forward and took selfies with Sitaraman.

Sitaraman was in the state capital to campaign for BJP candidates as part of their party's bid to retain power on November 12 polls. While the Congress leaders were waiting for Priyanka Gandhi, they spotted the convoy of Finance Minister and waved at her. Sitaraman, who was passing through the Mall road after addressing the press, stopped her convoy, got down from the vehicle and engaged with the workers of opposition.

Also read: Campaign ends in Himachal, BJP ahead of Cong in holding poll meetings

Meanwhile, Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed the rally at Shillai in Sirmaur district. After this, her road show program was proposed on Shimla's historic Mall Road, but due to bad weather, Priyanka Gandhi could not reach the road show. The BJP has taken a jibe at the Congress by sharing this photo.