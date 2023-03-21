Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): After 75 years of Indian Independence when the country in basking in the glory of the digital India, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya located at an altitude of about 11 thousand feet in the Lari village of Lahaul Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh received its first mobile tower that will enable the students and the teachers to avail long distance calling facility.

Until recently the school that houses more than 200 students had only landline so far but it used to remain inactive most of the time. This significant development will enable students to stay connected with their families, even in bad weather conditions, via five newly installed telephone boxes connected to the mobile tower.

According to official sources, each student will be issued a chip card that will enable them to make calls from these phones. The chip card can store up to three numbers, which will typically be their parents and another relative. It is important to note that only outgoing calls can be made using the chip card, and students will not be able to receive any incoming calls. The chip card is designed to look like an ATM card, and only students will have access to it. This school is located just 12 kilometers away from the Tibet border. The nearest village is about eight kilometres away from this school.

Sanjay Rahi, the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya said, "Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is one of the highest schools in the world. The school received its first mobile tower. Five telephone boxes have been installed here which will allow students to make calls to their parents at any time. These telephone boxes will allow students to make calls even in bad weather. Students will be given a chip card saved with their family member's numbers. When students will insert this card into the telephone, they will be able to talk to their parents."

Also read: Himachal Pradesh: Sissu in Lahaul Spiti to hold country's first Snow Dog Race

"The school had a landline phone but the phone remains dead throughout the year due to harsh weather conditions here. Now students will be able to make calls to their parents whenever they wish. Students will be charged Rs 1 for every minute of their call. The chip will only be recharged by their family members," Rahi further said.

Jawahar Navodaya School Management Committee had decided to set up phones for the students. Five telephone boxes have been installed by the Secure Company in agreement with premiere telephone Company. One phone has been installed in the girl's hostel, one in the boy's hostel, and three in the academic room of the school. At present, there are 200 students in the school and all have been given chip cards. But the authorities have made arrangements for at least 500 chips, Rahi added.