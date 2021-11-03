Hamirpur: While the entire country is immersed in Diwali lights and festivities, residents of Sammu village in Himachal Pradesh is afraid of lighting up diyas. Can you believe this village in Hamirpur district has not celebrated the festival of light and joy for over a century!

The villagers said that, long ago, a woman cursed the residents of Sammu on the day of Diwali, and since then the villagers had not lit a single diya. They also believe bursting crackers and cooking Diwali delicacies might bring disasters to their lives, including unexpected loss of dear-ones.

The story goes like this according to a villager: "Once a woman was leaving for her paternal village on a Diwali day. On the way she had to receive the body of her husband, a soldier, who was serving a king. The pregnant woman could not bear the pain of the loss of her husband and jumped into her husband's pyre. However, before performing Sati, the grieving woman cursed the people of the village that they would never be able to celebrate the festival of Diwali."

One of the villagers said they tried many times to overcome their fear for curse but no vain. There is so much fear among the people that they don't even go out of their homes during Diwali even today. In order to get rid of the curse of the woman, people performed Havan Yagya and organised Maha Yagya three years ago, but the fear element persists till today.

