Dharamsala: An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday while on duty at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's Abhar Rally in Dharamsala.

The officer, identified as Saju Ram Rana, complained of severe chest pain and lost consciousness at Zorawar Stadium, the venue for the event, and was rushed to the Kangra Zonal Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Also read: Hundreds participate in last rites of Rajouri attack victims

Rana, who has previously served as the Superintendent of Police in several districts, was posted as the Commandant at the Jangalberi Indian Reserve Police Battalion in Hamirpur. Originally a resident of Kulka village in Mandi's Dhawali Panchayat, he is survived by his wife, and their two children.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri SR Rana, an IPS officer on duty due to cardiac arrest, during the Abhar rally in Dharamshala today. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to the family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti." CM Sukhu tweeted later in the day, offering his condolences.