Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): In an outrageous incident, a bus driver of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was made to apologise by rubbing his nose on the feet of a car owner in a clash over rash driving. The incident took place in the Sawra area under Jubbal police station limits in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

According to sources, an altercation broke out between the two drivers over rash driving and overtaking. After which the HRTC bus driver was made to apologise to the car owner in front of police and other people.

Sources said, "the HRTC bus was en route to Rohru from Tharoch. When the bus reached Hatkoti in Jubbal, an argument broke out between the bus driver and the car owner identified as Rohit Rajta, a resident of Upper Shimla. During the argument, the HRTC bus driver hurled abuses at Rohit and jumped on the roof of his car. The verbal spat turned into a physical assault as the bus driver started kicking Rohit in his face."

Rohit then registered a complaint stating that the driver of a Rohru-bound HRTC bus abused and physically assaulted him. A video of this dispute also surfaced on social media, after the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) ordered an investigation into the matter, the bus driver was made to apologise by rubbing his nose at Rohit's feet. Sources said that all this happened in the presence of police personnel.

Also read: HP: Sabri brothers' performance on Shivratri hurt Hindu sentiments, says BJP; seeks apology from Congress

The video of the bus driver seeking apologies from Rohit is doing rounds on social media. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla took cognizance of the video and has assured investigation into the matter.